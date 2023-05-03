Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 408,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,753. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ryerson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.