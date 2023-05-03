Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 0.9%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Ryman Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.4302 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Ryman Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.30%.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the development and management of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartments, resthomes, hospitals, and provides dementia and short-term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

