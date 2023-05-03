SafeMoon V2 One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $92.79 million and $1.21 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,686,225,624 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

