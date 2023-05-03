Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $231,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

