Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 290,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,180. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,715,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

