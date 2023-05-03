Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 290,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,180. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33.
Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics
In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
