Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
Recommended Stories
