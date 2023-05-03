Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.