Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Recommended Stories

