Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $140,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 734,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $97,347,000 after purchasing an additional 129,499 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,406 shares of company stock worth $8,762,067. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 923.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

