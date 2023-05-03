SALT Price Hits $0.0369 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SALT has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $14,982.38 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019431 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001104 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,977.88 or 0.99855133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03544748 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,540.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

