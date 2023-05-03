Salzhauer Michael Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cerus comprises 0.7% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

CERS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

