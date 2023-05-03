Salzhauer Michael Makes New $225,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.49. 301,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,544. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

