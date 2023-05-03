Salzhauer Michael Purchases Shares of 11,000 Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PTRS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 9,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.