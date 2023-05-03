Salzhauer Michael Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salzhauer Michael cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

