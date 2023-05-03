Sanford Advisory Services LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2,626.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after buying an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after buying an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 269,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,825. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

