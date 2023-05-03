Sanford Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDU traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. 4,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $998.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

