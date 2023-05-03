Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VB traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.16. 103,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,318. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

