Sanford Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Stock Down 2.1 %

SYK traded down $6.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.72. The stock had a trading volume of 517,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,453. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

