Sanford Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

