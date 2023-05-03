Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,085 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. 40,708,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,002,766. The firm has a market cap of $520.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.74.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

