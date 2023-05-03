Sanford Advisory Services LLC Purchases 42,710 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $329,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 80,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

