Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 798.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.79. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

