Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,476 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.91. 302,388 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

