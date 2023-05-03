Sanford Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,849 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ACWX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

