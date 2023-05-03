Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan Brett acquired 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

