Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50.
In related news, Director Allan Brett acquired 10,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
