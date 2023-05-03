SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
