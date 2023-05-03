SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

