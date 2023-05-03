SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.17 and a 200 day moving average of $275.29. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.87.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.