SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $245.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $356.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.29.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

