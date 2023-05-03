Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,617,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. 647,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,112. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

