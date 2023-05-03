Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 610,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,370. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.