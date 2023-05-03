Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 694,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,462. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

