Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 166,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,723. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

