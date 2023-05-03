Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,840,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 154,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 72,543 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 661,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,359. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

