Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.3 %

STNG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 742,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

