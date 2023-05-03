scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCPH opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

