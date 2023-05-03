scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of SCPH opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.