Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 349,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

