Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 137,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

