Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $35,662.79 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

