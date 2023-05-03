Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SXT stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.