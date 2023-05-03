Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SXT stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.