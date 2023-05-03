Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Service Co. International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.75 EPS.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

