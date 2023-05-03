Shentu (CTK) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002720 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $70.68 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shentu has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 91,249,222 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

