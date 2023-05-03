Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Increases By 10.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIDR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

AEye Price Performance

LIDR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 714,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,182. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

