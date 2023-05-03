Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Drops By 6.9%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $1,857,677 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,926,000.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,627.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

