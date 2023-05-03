Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expands By 7.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.12. 16,964,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,072,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

