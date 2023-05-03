Short Interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Rises By 6.0%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 33,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 204.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 148,133 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225,053 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,069 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.