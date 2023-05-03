Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Drops By 10.7%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 17,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,540. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

