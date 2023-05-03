Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Rises By 6.3%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 895,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $113.85 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

