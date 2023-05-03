Short Interest in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Increases By 7.8%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 22.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,163. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

