Short Interest in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Decreases By 5.7%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Price Performance

ARKOW stock remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,376. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. Arko has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.