Short Interest in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Decreases By 7.7%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLK traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $642.41. 430,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,824. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $665.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.78.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

