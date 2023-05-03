Short Interest in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Drops By 6.7%

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 667,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 25.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270,125 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,002. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.