Short Interest in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Grows By 8.9%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.